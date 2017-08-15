PAT HICKEY INVITED TO ANSWER QUESTIONS BEFORE DAIL COMMITTEE OVER RIO

Former Olympic Council of Ireland President Pat Hickey’s been invited to answer questions before a Dáil committee.

The Moran Inquiry into the Rio Ticketing scandal yesterday found that authorised ticket seller Pro-10 was not fit for purpose along with being critical of the governance at the OCI.

It’s emerged the OCI is also getting legal advice on its contract with THG, which ties them together until 2026.

The Oireachtas committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport will meet tomorrow to discuss the fall out of the report with Minister Shane Ross and representatives from the OCI and Sport Ireland.

