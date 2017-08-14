Pierce of Rosslare Harbour

Maureen Pierce (Nee Ryan), Portside, Rosslare Harbour, Co. Wexford
Beloved wife of Cyril and mother of Tristan and sister of Yvonne and Philomena
Reposing in Mulligans Funeral Home, The Faythe, Wexford on Wednesday from 4oclock until 9oclock
Funeral prayers on Thursday at 11.15
With removal to St. Ruane’s Church Kilrane for funeral Mass at 12noon
Cremation takes place on Friday at 2oclock in Mount Jerome Crematorium.
No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Hope Cancer Support Centre Enniscorthy.
