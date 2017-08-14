Pierce of Rosslare Harbour

Maureen Pierce (Nee Ryan), Portside, Rosslare Harbour, Co. Wexford

Beloved wife of Cyril and mother of Tristan and sister of Yvonne and Philomena

Reposing in Mulligans Funeral Home, The Faythe, Wexford on Wednesday from 4oclock until 9oclock

Funeral prayers on Thursday at 11.15

With removal to St. Ruane’s Church Kilrane for funeral Mass at 12noon

Cremation takes place on Friday at 2oclock in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Hope Cancer Support Centre Enniscorthy.

