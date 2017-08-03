PILOT SCHEME FOR MORE WORKERS ON DAIRY FARMS TO START THIS MONTH

A new pilot scheme for work on dairy farms is to begin this month.

Dairy farming has expanded massively over the past two years with the the Irish dairy sector now the fastest growing in the EU.

The scheme will offer an incentive to earn up to €5,000 without affecting participants social welfare benefits.

Work will include milking cows and general herding tasks.

Catriona Morrissey Deputy News Editor with Irish Farmers Journal speaking on Morning Mix said it will be a voluntary scheme.

Share this article....