Police in Australia say a top Islamic State commander ordered a group of men to build a bomb to be put on a flight out of Sydney.

Two men – who were arrested at the weekend – have been charged with two counts of planning a terrorist act.

It’s believed parts of a bomb were smuggled in air cargo from Turkey – and those responsible were planning on targeting an Etihad plane.

Australian Justice Minister Michael Keenan says it’s very concerning.

