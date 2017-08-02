QUESTIONS NEED TO BE ASKED ABOUT RTE WAGES – FORMER PRODUCER

A former RTÉ producer says questions need to be asked about how some staff are on such high wages.

The salary figures for the top ten earners was revealed yesterday – with Ryan Tubridy coming in at number one – getting 495 thousand in 2015.

Ray D’arcy, Joe Duffy, Miriam O’Callaghan and Marian Finucane round up the top five – while Sean O’Rourke comes in at number six on 290 thousand.

Head of Journalism at DIT and former RTÉ producer, Kate Shanahan says the figures make it difficult for the broadcaster’s calls for a licence fee hike.

