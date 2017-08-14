South East Radio’s Youth Scene – Career Opportunity

Are you a teenager interested in a career in radio?
Well South East Radio’s Youth Scene is a magazine programme for 16 to 20 year old’s. It air’s every Tuesday from 8:30 to 9pm and is pre-recorded on Saturday’s.
Youth Scene would like to hear from you if you have an interest in pursuing a career as a journalist, presenter, producer/researcher or sound engineer.
This is a voluntary position and is an excellent opportunity for you, if you have an outgoing personality, an ability to hold a conversation, and you have an interest in youth related issues.
The successful applicants will gain experience in the following areas of Media Production:
- Interview Skills
- Generating new ideas for the show
- Planning all aspects of a show (e.g. scheduling, sourcing and confirming guests)
- Ensuring everything runs on schedule during the recording of the show
- Directing presenters, content makers, assistants and other crew members
- Making sure the show complies with all broadcasting legislation
- Using various broadcasting technologies such as editing/production software
- Keeping up to date with current affairs in order that the show content is topical and well-researched
- Editing interviews/reports/conversation pieces
- Meeting tight deadlines
For further information please contact our Programme Controller Michael Sinnott by email michaels@southeastradio.ie