South East Radio’s Youth Scene – Career Opportunity

Are you a teenager interested in a career in radio?

Well South East Radio’s Youth Scene is a magazine programme for 16 to 20 year old’s. It air’s every Tuesday from 8:30 to 9pm and is pre-recorded on Saturday’s.

Youth Scene would like to hear from you if you have an interest in pursuing a career as a journalist, presenter, producer/researcher or sound engineer.

This is a voluntary position and is an excellent opportunity for you, if you have an outgoing personality, an ability to hold a conversation, and you have an interest in youth related issues.

The successful applicants will gain experience in the following areas of Media Production:

Interview Skills

Generating new ideas for the show

Planning all aspects of a show (e.g. scheduling, sourcing and confirming guests)

Ensuring everything runs on schedule during the recording of the show

Directing presenters, content makers, assistants and other crew members

Making sure the show complies with all broadcasting legislation

Using various broadcasting technologies such as editing/production software

Keeping up to date with current affairs in order that the show content is topical and well-researched

Editing interviews/reports/conversation pieces

Meeting tight deadlines

For further information please contact our Programme Controller Michael Sinnott by email michaels@southeastradio.ie

Share this article....