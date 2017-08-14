South East Radio’s Youth Scene – Career Opportunity

Are you a teenager interested in a career in radio?

Well South East Radio’s Youth Scene is a magazine programme for 16 to 20 year old’s. It air’s every Tuesday from 8:30 to 9pm and is pre-recorded on Saturday’s.

Youth Scene would like to hear from you if you have an interest in pursuing a career as a journalist, presenter, producer/researcher or sound engineer.

This is a voluntary position and is an excellent opportunity for you, if you have an outgoing personality, an ability to hold a conversation, and you have an interest in youth related issues.

The successful applicants will gain experience in the following areas of Media Production:

  • Interview Skills
  • Generating new ideas for the show
  • Planning all aspects of a show (e.g. scheduling, sourcing and confirming guests)
  • Ensuring everything runs on schedule during the recording of the show
  • Directing presenters, content makers, assistants and other crew members
  • Making sure the show complies with all broadcasting legislation
  • Using various broadcasting technologies such as editing/production software
  • Keeping up to date with current affairs in order that the show content is topical and well-researched
  • Editing interviews/reports/conversation pieces
  • Meeting tight deadlines

For further information please contact our Programme Controller Michael Sinnott by email michaels@southeastradio.ie

 

