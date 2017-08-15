ST SENAN’S SALE SAID TO BE AT ADVANCED STAGE

The sale of the former Saint Senan’s Hospital in Enniscorthy is believed to be at an advanced stage.

According to a report in the Enniscorthy Guardian today the future use of the listed building is unknown but the potential buyers are believed to be local to the area.

It had been mooted that the building remain in state hands and be converted into a third level education facility.

The HSE had put up the property for public auction last year but this was withdrawn at the last minute.

Purcell Properties in Waterford are dealing with the sale of the property.

