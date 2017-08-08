THE BREXIT IMPACT ON THE HORSE INDUSTRY TO BE DISCUSSED AT MEETING LATER

The Government’s being urged to prioritise Ireland’s Horse industry in Brexit negotiations.

The Department of Agriculture says the sector is worth 700 million to Irish economy with a heavy reliance on international trade.

The issue will be discussed at a special gathering on the eve of the Dublin Horse Show later.

Around 12,000 people are employed in the horse industry in Ireland and the government is being warned that jobs could be lost if the situation is not dealt with.

The Dublin Horse show gets underway tomorrow with the centrepiece of the show, the Aga Khan taking place on Friday.

Wexford’s Bertram Allen will be part of the Irish team who will be looking to regain the trophy having last won it in 2015.

Share this article....