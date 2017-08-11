UN TO HIT OUT AT LACK OF ABUSE PROSECUTIONS IN IRELAND

The near-absence of prosecutions for institutional abuse outlined in the Ryan report is expected to be criticised by the UN later.

There’s been just one prosecution out of 15 cases despite 15,000 victims coming forward.

16 NGOs are urging the Government to ratify an agreement under the UN Convention against Torture – whose committee will report on Ireland this afternoon.

Eight years ago there was a public outcry following the publication of the Ryan Report into Institutional child abuse, but just one prosecution has stemmed from the litany of abuse.

The Government is expected to be heavily criticised for the lack of investigations, in recommendations being published at midday by the United Nations Committee against Torture.

The UNCAT received 20 submissions from Irish groups on issues including abuse in care settings, nursing homes and hospitals, as well as in prisons.

The NGOs have been heavily critical of the Government in its failure to ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture – despite signing up to it 10 years ago.

