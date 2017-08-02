WATERWORKS IN WEXFORD NEED TO BE PROTECTED FROM BREAKDOWN – BYRNE

There is growing concern for some of the infrastructure of County Wexford water supplies.

An amount of old pipework is believed to be in serious need of upgrading to prevent a situation similiar to what occurred in Meath and Louth last week.

Fianna Fail Councillor Malcolm Byrne says areas like Screen, Gorey, Bridgetown and Wellington Bridge are all vulnerable to breakdowns.

He also said that he has been assured by Council officials that there are a number of backup pipes available should they be needed.

