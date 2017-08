Two Wexford based designers will have a prominent space in the well known Brown Thomas shop on Grafton Street in Dublin.

Agnes Holohan and Blaithin Ennis will both have their products on display in one of Ireland’s largest department stores.

Agnes from Crossabeg will have her Agnes H designed linen and textiles on sale in the store for the first time ever.

Gorey’s Blaithin will be showing off her jewelry designs at the Brown Thomas Create event for the third year in a row.

