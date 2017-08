A Wexford man has been appointed to a prestigious position in the Irish horse racing industry.

Cathal Beale is the new CEO of the Irish National Stud.

From Wexford town he takes over an organisation that is at the cutting edge of horse breeding and is home to the country’s most expensive stallions.

Based in Tully in County Kildare the stud also encompasses the Japanese Gardens.

Cathal says he is excited about his new position.

