The shortfall in staffing for mental health services which was highlighted by Fianna Fail’s Wexford TD James Browne has been reiterated by the Psychiatric Nurses Association.

The association said the shortfall of two thousand staff members highlights the inadequate progress in the implementation of what was to be the model for total reform of mental health services.

Senator Joan Freeman founder of Pieta House says the whole system is grossly underfunded particularly for children.

