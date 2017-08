A Wexford woman has been appointed to head up an EU funded major water quality monitoring project.

Doctor Blanaid White from Ballycullane is to co-ordinate the gathering of information on chemical contamination in waterways and coastal areas.

Assistant Professor at the School of Chemical Sciences at DCU, Doctor White will have almost €2 million at her disposal to carry out the study which is being funded by Interreg Europe.

