10,000 ESB CUSTOMERS IN WEXFORD STILL WITHOUT POWER AFTER STORMS

There are still up to 10,000 customers without electricity across Wexford today as ESB crew work to restore normality to everyone.

The situation is expected to be hampered with the arrival of Storm Brian.

It’s estimated that 3/4 of all outages in the past few day have now been fixed and extra staff are in place to get to work done as soon as possible, as Richard King from ESB Networks explains.

The ESB is aware of certain cases where people are suffering badly do to medical reasons.

Richard King says if people call the special helpline number on 1850-372999 and outline the difficulties, priority will be given in those circumstances.

