The Government parties have missed out on a ‘budget bounce’ in the latest opinion poll out today.

The Red C research for the Sunday Business Post has Fine Gael on 29% and Fianna Fail on 25% – both down a point.

Sinn Fein is down 2 on 14%, Labour up 1 on 6%, and Independents up 2 on 12%.

The Sunday Business Post’s Political Editor, Michael Brennan, says Sinn Fein is likely to be the most disappointed.

Share this article....