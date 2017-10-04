4 AREAS IN WEXFORD STILL FAILING TO MEET EU WATER STANDARDS

Areas of concern regarding non compliance of the urban waste water treatment directive in Wexford are receiving top priority according to Irish Water.

The latest EPA report showed Duncannon, Arthurstown, Ballyhack and Kilmore Quay is still failing to meet the required EU standards.

Irish Water has announced that detailed planning and design is in progress and competition of the four treatment plants should be operating between now and 2021.

In a statement released yesterday, the water utility also says Irish Water will liaise closely with the local communities in each of the four areas during the design and planning process.

