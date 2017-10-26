60% OF WEXFORD TUNE IN TO SOUTH EAST RADIO EVERY WEEK

83% of people in Ireland listen to radio on a daily basis – that’s a total of 3.1 million listeners every day which has grown year on year.

The figures were confirmed yesterday in the latest independent radio listenership survey which was published by IPSOS/MRBI.

The statistics also show that over 60% of the population of County Wexford listen to South East Radio every week and you tune in for longer periods of time than ever before.

This survey shows listeners are exceptionally loyal tuning into their favourite station for over four hours every day.

