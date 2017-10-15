600 FISHING VESSELS COULD BE LOST POST BREXIT – MYTHEN

Wexford fishers have been left in the dark when it comes to Brexit.

That’s according to Sinn Fein Councillor Johnny Mythen.

He was speaking at after a meeting in the European Parliament on the future of fishing post Brexit.

He criticised the government’s lack of information provided to those who work in the industry in the county over where they will stand once Britian leaves the EU.

Councillor Mythen says that Brexit could mean that the industry will lose up to 600 vessels with hundreds of job losses.

