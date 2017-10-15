All Schools Across Co. Wexford To Close Tomorrow & Other Cancellations As Hurricane Ophelia Hits

Hurricane Ophelia is expected to be the worst storm to hit Ireland in over 50 years.

The National Co-Ordination Emergency Group earlier this afternoon extended the red weather warnings to include Counties Wexford and Waterford. The status red alert has now been further extended nationwide. It’s advising people to stay inside.

The Department of Education is informing all schools across County Wexford which is now included in the status red wind alerts to remain closed tomorrow.

Home, land and business owners are being urged to be aware of flood risks, high seas and stormy conditions as the storm approaches.

Bus Eireann has cancelled school buses tomorrow in areas in which a red warning is in place, while the RSA is warning road users to take extra care.

Wexford County Council has issued a statement saying the County’s Emergency Response Services, including the Council, Gardai, the HSE Civil Defence and others are very experienced in dealing with adverse weather events, but we absolutely need the cooperation of the public.

Our Major Emergency Development Committee has been tasked with managing this extreme weather event. The Committee offers the following advice to the public in relation to the forecasted extreme weather:

Avoid all unnecessary travel

Stay away from coastal areas

Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris. In the event of road closures, follow the diversion signage.

Given anticipated weather conditions, avoid using bikes

Remove patio furniture, rubbish bins and any loose items from around buildings – these can be turned into missiles by the wind.

If possible, check in on isolated and vulnerable neighbours today in advance of the oncoming severe weather conditions and again after the worst of the event has passed.

Listen to South East Radio regarding the current weather situation.

ESB Crews nationwide are now on red alert. It’s advising people to be prepared to be without power. The ESB is suggesting:

Have plenty of food and water available

Have torches with spare batteries available

Make sure your phone is charged and, if possible, have a phone charger at hand for your car

Please check that elderly or vulnerable relatives and neighbours are prepared to be without electricity

If you have electric gates, please check you know how to work them manually

If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

The Order of Malta in County Wexford has activated its Community Response Service to deal with the expected severe weather. Its 4x4s will be available to get to areas that may not be accessible to normal vehicles. In an emergency please call 999 or 112 as usual or call the Order of Malta on 086 8513578 or 086 8511991

Closures and cancellations for Monday 16th October due to Hurricane Ophelia:

The Department of Education is informing all schools across County Wexford to remain closed tomorrow.

Bus Éireann will not operate School Transport Scheme services tomorrow in the counties Wexford & Waterford. Bus Éireann also want to advise passengers of likely disruption to some scheduled road passenger services tomorrow with a possibility of some services being cancelled.

St. Aidan’s Day Care Centre Gorey, Pre-school and Day Care for the elderly will also be closed tomorrow.

Wexford Wildfowl Reserve is advising visitors to avoid the reserve for the duration of the weather warning. The Reserve says heavy rain and strong winds are expected and there is a risk of injury from falling trees or debris at the Reserve.

Templeshannon Community & Childcare Centre in Enniscorthy will also stay closed tomorrow.

Bright Beginnings Creche and afterschool group in Oylegate is close tomorrow

New Ross Day Care Centre is also closed tomorrow. New Ross Day Care Centre is also asking anyone with elderly neighbours to check in to make sure they are safe during the storm.

The Wexford Campus of Institute of Technology Carlow will remained closed tomorrow. There will be no access to the Wexford Campus on Monday however classes in the Wexford Campus will resume on Tuesday – the Carlow Campus & Wicklow County Campus of IT Carlow will also close tomorrow.. Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is closed tomorrow with classes resuming on Tuesday. The University of Limerick will be closed tomorrow. All public spaces will be closed including the University Arena, the University Concert Hall and all public walk ways throughout the campus. Other colleges which have confirmed closures are Cork IT, GMIT, and Mary Immaculate College at both its Limerick and Tipperary campuses.

Murrintown Community Childcare & afterschool Service (Tots to Teens) will remain closed tomorrow.

The District Court is advising that all of its services in Ardcavan will be closed tomorrow and all case have been adjourned until Tuesday.

The County Wexford Community Workshop and Kilcannon Day Service will be closed tomorrow. It says it has cancelled transport for its service users.

Bright Start Creche and afterschool club in Clonard, Wexford will also be closed tomorrow.

The playschool and Afterschool group in St. Brigid’s Community Playschool is closed tomorrow.

All Local Link Bus Services in County Wexford are cancelled tomorrow and will resume on Tuesday. Some services will be rescheduled. Contact Local Link on 053 9196278 or 087 1696687 for more information

Michele’s Creche, ElderWood Castlebridge is closed tomorrow.

St Louis Day Care Centre Ramsgrange is closed tomorrow and is expected to re-open on Tuesday as normal

Enniscorthy Greyhound Track has postponed its racing scheduled for tomorrow night. However racing will resume on Tuesday night (17th) where the track will host the 2nd round heats of this years Red Mills champion unraced.

Murrintown Bingo on Monday night at 8pm is cancelled due to the adverse weather.

Crossabeg Childcare Centre will remain closed tomorrow.

