The family of a Galway women who disappeared 32 years ago has appealed for people with information to come forward.

Mother of seven Barbara Walsh was last seen by one of her daughters in the early hours of June 22nd 1985, at their home near Carna.

Around a dozen people had been socialising in the house that night, including two Garda officers.

Gardaí are now re-investigating the case.

