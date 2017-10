Housing charities want buy-to-let landlords banned from evicting tenants.

The Minister says he’s ‘not against’ the suggestion but we need to be careful not to deter landlords from entering the market.

The latest homeless stats show there are now more than 8,000 people in emergency accommodation – over a third of whom are children.

Pressure is mounting on Minister Murphy to force landlords to allow tenants to stay on when they sell.

