Closures & Cancellation Across County Wexford For Tuesday 17th October

The following closures and cancellations have been confirmed for Tuesday 17th October as a result of Storm Ophelia:

All schools across County Wexford will remain closed on Tuesday

St Brigid’s Community playgroup & after school group will remain closed on Tuesday

St Aidan’s Services, Millands, Gorey, will close its day services and its day centre for the elderly on Tuesday

The Open Evening at Selskar College, Wexford for 5th & 6th class pupils and their parents, which was due to take place on Tuesday 17th October is postponed. The new date will be notified to primary schools later this week.

Bright Beginnings Creche and afterschool in Oylegate is closed on Tuesday

