Co. Wexford Road Closures, Power Outages & Trees down due to Hurricane Ophelia

Power Outages:

So far around 4,000 homes and business premises are without power across the region

Electricity is out in Blackwater and the Ballagh and all the areas in between

Power out in Millquarter and Dononore Old Ross Co Wexford.

Power out in Boley Lower Camolin

No power in Rathnure

Trees down & Road Closures:

Branch and wire down Campile to Dunmain

Tree down across the road just past O’Rourke’s Cement premises

An ESB pole is down 2kms outside Ballywilliam

Trees are down on the N30 in the Clonlee and Clonroche areas

Trees are down on the N25 close to Lake Region in New Ross

Trees are down in the Campile area

Debris is falling from the Mercy Convent in New Ross

A couple of large branches and telephone wires blown down partially blocking the N11 below the graveyard approaching Enniscorthy

A tree is blocking the way at Enniscorthy side of Edermine bridge and alot of falling tree branches in the area

A few large branches broken & down in the Rathfylane are near Clonroche

There’s a tree down completely blocking the road from the Heritage Park to Glynn

A tree down on the road between the Whitford House Hotel and the Maldron Hotel

