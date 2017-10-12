COUNCIL HIT OUT AT CLAIMS THAT THEY DON’T HAVE THE PERSONNEL TO BUILD HOUSES

A war of words has erupted between the Chairman of Wexford County Council, Councillor John Hegarty and Minister of State Michael Darcy.

The row began when Minister Darcy claimed that Wexford County Council was no longer equipped to build social housing.

The Minister based his claims on the fact the relevant personnel had either retired in the past ten years or had bee re-deployed to other Departments.

Councillor John Hegarty says there has been funding from Central Government for social housing, but now as the financial situation improves Wexford County Council is ready and has the resources to build houses.

