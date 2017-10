A woman convicted of murdering a man by driving him off a harbour in Co Wicklow has had her appeal rejected.

Marta Herda of Pairc na Saile, Emoclew Road in Arklow, Co. Wicklow is serving a life sentence for the murder of Csaba Orsas in March 2013.

The trial heard Mr Orsas had fallen in love with her but she didn’t feel the same and was tired of his persistent advances.

Ms Herda broke down in court when her appeal was rejected this morning.

