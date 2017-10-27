€500m ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTOR TO BE SET UP BETWEEN WEXFORD AND WALES

The green light has been given for to progress the establishment of a electricity interconnector between Wexford and Wales.

The Commission for Regulating Utilities has told Eirgrid to begin processing the application for connection to the national electricity grid.

The privately backed company Element Power is behind the plan to establish a €500 million electricity cable called Greenlink joining Wexford with Wales.

The cable will begin underground from Great Island power station and continue under the Irish Sea where it will then join up with the Pembrokeshire Power station in Wales.

The idea behind the plan is to ensure continuity of supply and reduce electricity prices in both Ireland and the UK and it will come into operation in 2023.

A similar plan is in the pipeline connecting Ireland with France.

Meanwhile ESB Networks says it has repaired the last of the power outages in Wexford as as result of the hurricane almost two weeks ago.

This happened in rural area of Enniscorthy on Wednesday.

Share this article....