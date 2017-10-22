ENVA TOLD TO CEASE WORK ON ADAMSTOWN SITE AFTER DISPUTE

A long running dispute between a waste management company and a community in Wexford has reached a major turning point.

The company at the centre of the dispute Enva has been ordered to stop work on the site

The people of Adamstown are unhappy with the company due to the obnoxious odors coming from the plant.

Wexford County Council has confirmed that an enforcement notice has been served to the company due to issues surrounding unauthorized changes to the land.

Residents are said to be happy with the decision with one saying that it means they “got one up” on the company.

