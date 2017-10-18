ESB AND IRISH WATER STAFF WORKING HARD TO RESTORE POWER TO WEXFORD

Irish Water, Wexford County Council and ESB staff are working to restore power and water to the areas affected by outage after storm Ophelia.

Communications officer with Wexford County Council David Minogue says power is starting to come back to areas like Bunclody and Edenvale near Wexford.

He also praised the ESB who are working hard to bring power and water back to areas particularly in the south of the county.

Meanwhile on day three of the post storm cleanup, thousands of homes throughout Wexford are still without power and Richard King from ESB Networks says extra assistance is being drafted in from Northern Ireland to help.

Unfortunately it could be the end of the week before all power is restored.

Share this article....