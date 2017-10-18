EXPERTS BELIEVE UP TO 30,000 COULD BE AFFECTED BY THE TRACKER SCANDAL

News Desk News

The banks are being accused of collusion in forcing people off their trackers.

It’s emerged that a further 3,000 customers had their trackers removed from them by their mortgage lenders, bringing the number to 13,000.

Financial commentators believe that number could rise as high as 30,000.

A Wexford man, Thomas Ryan spoke out at a Finance committee meeting after he suffered a stroke caused by the stress of being forced off his tracker.

David Hall from the Irish Mortgage Holders Association believes the banks acted together.

Share this article....Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone

More News