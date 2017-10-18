EXPERTS BELIEVE UP TO 30,000 COULD BE AFFECTED BY THE TRACKER SCANDAL

The banks are being accused of collusion in forcing people off their trackers.

It’s emerged that a further 3,000 customers had their trackers removed from them by their mortgage lenders, bringing the number to 13,000.

Financial commentators believe that number could rise as high as 30,000.

A Wexford man, Thomas Ryan spoke out at a Finance committee meeting after he suffered a stroke caused by the stress of being forced off his tracker.

David Hall from the Irish Mortgage Holders Association believes the banks acted together.

