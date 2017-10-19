FIREWORKS ON WEXFORD QUAYS HAVE BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL NOVEMBER 5th

The fireworks which were due to take place tonight on Wexford’s Quay Front to mark the official opening of Wexford Festival Opera has been postponed due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Tonights opening opera in the National Opera House however will go ahead as planned

Mark Dunne from CCS Events explained the reason for the postponement on Morning Mix

He says the mixture of rain and windy conditions mean that it would be dangerous to hold the event tonight.

The fireworks will be rescheduled to take place on the 5th of November instead.

Share this article....