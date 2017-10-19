FLOODING FEARS IN WEXFORD AS WEATHER WORSENS

There fears of flooding across Wexford today as Met Éireann says as much as 50 millimetres of rain can be expected in the south and east.

A yellow alert in place until midnight.

The rainfall warning applies to Wexford, Carlow , Kilkenny, Kildare and Dublin.

Meanwhile, Some households in rural parts of Wexford could be without power over the weekend according to ESB networks.

Yesterday afternoon the number of households without power stood at 20,000.

However that figure is is understood to be at around 19,000 homes this morning.

