The Central Bank Governor says his office has been in contact with the Garda over the tracker mortgage scandal.

Philip Lane is updating the Oireachtas on the defrauding of mortgage holders who were taken off tracker rates.

The governor says to date €120 million in redress has been paid out to 3,300 customers.

However some banks are dragging their heels and 2 enforcement cases are open with a further 2 in preparation.

