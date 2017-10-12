GOOD SAMARITAN TO THE RESCUE AFTER WEXFORD FAMILY ARE STUCK IN BARCELONA

A well known business man in Wexford has come to the rescue of a Ryanair passenger.

Wexford woman Ann Hayes fell victim to a Ryanair cancellation which meant she was stranded in Barcelona with no money, no food and nowhere to stay after a two week holiday.

Ann Hayes was on Morning Mix telling her story this morning saying that the family were in a dire situation.

However Liam Keating hearing Ann’s story came on Morning Mix and offered to help by setting up somewhere for Ann’s family to stay.

