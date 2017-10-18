HSE DETERMINED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF CHILDREN GETTING HPV VACCINE

The Director General of the HSE says he’s cautiously optimistic that more children are getting the HPV vaccine this year.

Tony O’Brien is before the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning and says the executive is determined to increase those getting the jab.

The numbers of young girls getting vaccinated against cervical cancer have fallen from 87% to 50% in recent years.

Mr O’Brien says there is no complete data for this year but teams in schools say more children are getting the jab.

