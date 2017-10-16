Hurricane Ophelia has shifted track slightly. The west and northwest are set to be worst hit.

The US National Hurricane Center in Miami has said the worst hit areas in Ireland will be counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal, though hurricane-force winds are expected in every county as Ophelia approaches.

REVISED MET ÉIREANN WARNING: Although there will be some severe gusts throughout the day, winds will reach their maximum strengths from the following times in the following areas. The public is advised to remain indoors from these times.

From 07:00: coastal areas of Counties Cork and Kerry

From 09:00: Remaining parts of Munster

From 12:00: South Leinster and Galway

From 13:00 Dublin and remaining Leinster

From 15:00 North Connacht and Ulster

