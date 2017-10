The Finance Minister says he never promised to fix the pension problem for women in the Budget.

23,000 female workers are being paid lower rates because they left jobs before 1994 to care for their children.

The date of their departure means they miss out on around €1,500 a year.

They’re also denied the full 5 Euro increase announced in Tuesday’s Budget.

But Minister Paschal Donohoe says he didn’t offer a solution.

