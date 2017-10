One of Ibrahim Halawa’s sisters fainted as he was released from jail.

Nosayba Halawa was in Egypt to greet the 21 year old Dubliner as he was released after more than four years in custody.

He was acquitted of all charges last month but it’s taken time for the red tape surrounding his release to be completed.

Speaking at the family home in Firhouse in Dublin, Fatima Halawa said they got the good news late last night.

Share this article....