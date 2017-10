We’re being encouraged to continue to give blood as supplies remain at low levels at this time of the year.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service say that Ireland needs 3 thousand donors every week to meet the demand in our hospitals.

Anyone who wishes to do some good can donate at a clinic in the Talbot Hotel in Wexford town today from 12 until half 3 and on Monday from 4:30 until 8pm.

Share this article....