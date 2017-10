A number of South East Radio listeners have reported bogus calls from a Company purporting to be from Electric Ireland.

The number the bogus calls are coming from is 1850-504021

When contacted by Morning Mix, Electric Ireland has these set of guidelines in dealing with suspected bogus calls.

Alan Corcoran called the number himself and confronted one of the scammers.

Electric Ireland also says you should check with the Company or contact the Gardai.

