An 11 year old boy in County Wexford has already made his Christmas wish.

The little boy who has special needs along with his younger brother, his mother and his dad are living in Bed & Breakfast accommodation in Courtown.

The family had to vacate their private rented accommodation, but also because of neighbour unrest due to the boys behavior as a result of special needs.

Sara’s son said all he wanted from Santa was a roof over his head and a garden to play in.

Share this article....