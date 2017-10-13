MAN HANDED LIFE SENTENCE FOR MURDER OF HIS EX-PARTNER

A Westmeath man has been handed the mandatory life sentence for murder after being convicted on Monday of intentionally strangling his ex-partner.

Danny Keena from Empor in Ballynacargy choked Brigid Maguire to death during an argument in her home in 2015.

Both their children gave evidence against him and recalled incidents of domestic abuse in the family home.

At his sentence hearing today, their daughter Jade described her mother as kind and caring and said they’d never forgive Danny Keena for what he did.

Share this article....