NEW DRINK DRIVING BAN WILL ISOLATE RURAL COMMUNITIES – IRISH RURAL LINK

Isolated rural communities fear they’ll be heavily impacted by tougher drink driving laws.

Irish Rural Link is also pushing for increased provision of Meals on Wheels, which it says can help keep older people in their homes.

A vote is taking place tomorrow on new regulations that would impose a driving ban for those caught driving with a lower blood alcohol level than before.

Irish Rural Link say they don’t condone drink driving but the ban would have a disproportionate impact on people living in rural areas not served by public transport.

Share this article....