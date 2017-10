Rosslare is to get the sevices of a new super ferry from next year

Irish Ferries new cruiser will double the number of sailings from Ireland to France from the middle of 2018

The new 55,000 tonnes cruise ferry W. B. Yeats is currently being built in Flensburg, Germany and is the largest ferry to sail on the Irish Sea.

The new sailings schedule will offer daily departures alternatively from Rosslare and Dublin ports.

