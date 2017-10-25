NO MITIGATING CIRCUMSTANCES FOR SEXUAL ABUSE – RAPE SURVIVOR

A prominent rape survivor says there should be ‘no mitigating circumstances’ for sexual abuse.

A 2-and-a-half-year jail sentence handed down to convicted paedophile, and ex journalist, Tom Humphries yesterday has been criticised by victims’ groups for being too lenient.

The Judge has also come under fire for saying Mr Humphries’ guilty plea and loss of reputation were mitigating factors.

Niamh Ni Domhnall’s ex partner was given a suspended sentence for raping her while she slept – she says there’s no justification for sex crimes.

