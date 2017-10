A new report shows the number of older people in Ireland is set to double over the next 13 years.

The ESRI says 1 in 6 will be over the age of 65 by the year 2030 – putting a huge strain on health services.

The research group claims to have produced the most comprehensive map ever of demands on our healthcare system which shows our population is about to rise by over a million people.

But economist David Mc Williams says it’s not all bad news.

