There’s been just 6 applications for a funding scheme for rural CCTV installation since it was launched 6 months ago.

It was given more funding by the Department of Justice last month, but no applications have so far been approved.

The applications must be approved by the local joint policing committee, be up to Garda Technical Standards and get approval from the Garda Commissioner.

Labour TD Alan Kelly says the process is too hard to meet.

