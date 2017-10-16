Ophelia Causes destruction Across Co. Wexford

A man in his early 30’s has died after he tried to clear a fallen tree with a chainsaw in Co. Tipperary.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm at Ballybrado, Cahir. The man’s body has been taken to Clonmel Hospital.

He is the second person to die during the storm, after a woman was killed in Co. Waterford when a tree fell on the car she was travelling in.

Hurriance Ophelia is causing destruction across Co. Wexford.

Part of the roof at Scoil Mhuire in Coolcotts has been blown off, while trees and ESB poles are down in many areas across the county.

