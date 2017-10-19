REMAINS FOUND AT KILMORE QUAY BELIEVED TO BE OVER 1,500 YEARS OLD

Skeletal remains discovered at a beach in South Wexford are believed to be over 1,500 years old.

Confirmation of this has come from the office of the State Pathologist.

The discovery of a complete human skeleton was made by people out walking at Forlorn Point, Kilmore Quay on Tuesday evening.

The scene was preserved and a forensic anthropologist attended the beach to inspect the remains.

Following this It was established that the bones were historical, and possibly dating to the Iron Age, between about 500BC and 400AD.

This person lived between 1,500 and 2,500 years ago around the time the Celtic tribes arrived in Ireland.

The skeleton is now to be taken into the custody of the National Museum.

Share this article....