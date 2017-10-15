SNAS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION OVER JOB UNCERTAINTY

061026-N-5271J-014
Sasebo, Japan (Oct. 26, 2006) - Jennifer Tonder (right), a teacher's aide for a 3rd-4th grade multi-age class, discusses the various books available from the Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) grant given to Sasebo Elementary School with a student. The RIF donated 1,000 books to the school's library. Sasebo Elementary was the first overseas school to receive the RIF grant. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff Johnstone (RELEASED)
Special Needs Assistants have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action in schools across the country.
It’s over a delay in SNA allocations, which leaves members uncertain if they have a job, but unable to apply for a new one in case they don’t.
IMPACT’s Niall Shanahan says it puts the Department of Education in breach of agreements on job security and redeployment.